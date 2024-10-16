Fermanagh drama groups set for Enniskillen festival

EXCITEMENT is building in Fermanagh as some of the county’s top actors and actresses descend to the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen for a much-anticipated four-day drama roadshow.

The Enniskillen Drama Festival confirmed that some of the county’s top drama groups are set to compete for a £300 bursary award at the Enniskillen One Act Festival, starting on October 31.

The Knocks Drama Group, Derrylin Drama Group, Enniskillen Theatre Company, Erne Drama, Devenish Drama Group, Aughakillymaude and Ballyshannon Drama Society are set to compete.

The Enniskillen One Act Festival is also offering a bursary for one actor from Fermanagh to attend The Drama League of Ireland Summer School for a week, with support from Fermanagh Trust.

Director of Enniskillen One Act Festival, Dave Rees, is looking forward to the upcoming roadshow.

“We are so very appreciative of the support from Fermanagh Trust, our aim is not only to run festivals but to support local groups and develop drama within the county,” Mr Rees said.

“We have a series of workshops running to also help with this, our first, hosted and supported by Derrylin Amateur Dramatic Society and led by facilitator Declan Drohan was a great success.

“Post festival we will be reaching out to local groups asking for their training priorities,” he added.

The Devenish Drama Group, set up as part of Fermanagh School of Music and Performing Arts, is one of the groups set to compete for the top prize at the Ardhowen Theatre.

Director, Ciara O’Flanagan, is looking forward to the return of the Enniskillen One Act Festival.

“The extremely talented Marty McManus is directing this play, for which we are profoundly grateful, bringing his experience, and talent on the stage, to the youth of Fermanagh”, she said.

“The actors April McGuigan, Amy Hughes and Katie Chapman have all been past students, or current tutors at FSoMaPA, and are all studying Drama and Theatre at university.

“The experience of the [Enniskillen] One Act Festival is a massive boost to them in furthering their learning and understanding of theatre,” Ms O’Flanagan added.

