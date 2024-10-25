Enniskillen set to get jiving for St Patrick’s Day

THE committee of Project St Patrick has revealed this year’s theme for the annual St Patrick’s day celebrations!

It has officially passed the five-month countdown to the St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Enniskillen, and what better time to unveil next years theme… JUMP N JIVE IN ’25!

At the 2024 parade, despite the poor weather, crowds came out in their masses to join in the celebrations, from sweet treats to leprauchauns on water, there was something for everyone to enjoy on the big day.

Next year, all things dance and fitness will be celebrated and a ‘J’ themed party will be the inspiration for costumes and floats.

“Invitations have already been sent to all Fermanagh schools, and the team are encouraging everyone to start planning how they can showcase their club, business, school, or organisation at Enniskillen’s biggest cross-community event of the year,” the committee of Project St Patrick said.

“Behind the scenes, the group are working hard to make this festival bigger and better, but they need your creativity and participation! Limited small grants are available to help you get involved, so email info@projectstpatrick.com as soon as possible.

“March 17 2025, falls on a Monday, giving us the last St. Patrick’s Day bank holiday weekend for a while. It’s the perfect chance to gather friends and family for all your favourite events and a few exciting new surprises!”

Past years pictures and videos can be viewed at www.projectstpatrick.com for inspiration.

The event is sponsored by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council supported by DFC and thanks to the generosity of Enniskillen BID and local businesses.

