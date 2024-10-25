+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Ederney driver denies multiple motoring charges
Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Ederney driver denies multiple motoring charges

Posted: 12:29 pm October 25, 2024

MULTIPLEe motoring charges arising from an incident just over a year ago including dangerous driving are to be contested, Enniskillen Magistrates Court has heard.
Nathan McDonagh (25) from Carn Road, Ederney is further accused of driving while disqualified and without insurance or a vehicle test certificate.
Offending is alleged to have occurred at Castle Street, Irvinestown on September 6 2023.
A defence solicitor entered not guilty pleas to all charges on the defendant’s behalf.
District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case for hearing as a contest on November 20.

