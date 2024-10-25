Ederney driver denies multiple motoring charges

MULTIPLEe motoring charges arising from an incident just over a year ago including dangerous driving are to be contested, Enniskillen Magistrates Court has heard.

Nathan McDonagh (25) from Carn Road, Ederney is further accused of driving while disqualified and without insurance or a vehicle test certificate.

Offending is alleged to have occurred at Castle Street, Irvinestown on September 6 2023.

A defence solicitor entered not guilty pleas to all charges on the defendant’s behalf.

District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case for hearing as a contest on November 20.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007