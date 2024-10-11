+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineDrunk-in-charge accused appears in Enniskillen court

Drunk-in-charge accused appears in Enniskillen court

Posted: 9:58 am October 11, 2024

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court accused of being drunk-in-charge of a vehicle.
Aiden Connolly from Corsheshin Road, Newtownbutler is further accused of having an incorrect registration mark and no vehicle test certificate.
Offending is alleged to have occurred on September 16 in Lisnaskea.
A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates court the charges could be connected.
District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Connolly on continuing bail to return to court on October 14.

Related posts:

courtPublic order charges after incident in Enniskillen courtFintona man smashes same windows a day after release Dogs dumped in Maguiresbridge to be sent to GB

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:58 am October 11, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA