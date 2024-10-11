Drunk-in-charge accused appears in Enniskillen court

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court accused of being drunk-in-charge of a vehicle.

Aiden Connolly from Corsheshin Road, Newtownbutler is further accused of having an incorrect registration mark and no vehicle test certificate.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on September 16 in Lisnaskea.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates court the charges could be connected.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Connolly on continuing bail to return to court on October 14.

