Derrygonnelly singer Rachel hits top spot

DERRYGONNELLY singer Rachel McConnell said she was “thrilled” after her new single soared through the Country music charts as her career continues to go from strength to strength.

The Fermanagh singer, who works at the new Menary’s store in Enniskillen, took another major step forward in her career when she released her new original single, ‘A Good Old Country Song’.

The track, written by songwriter Bill Roberts, has gone down a treat with McConnell’s ever-growing fan base, with the song rising to number one in the prestigious Keltic Country Charts.

“I’m thrilled to see ‘A Good Old Country Song’ hitting this week’s number one spot on Keltic Country Radio. Delighted you guys are all loving the track,” the Fermanagh singer reacted.

The Derrygonnelly singer has fought off stiff competition from the likes of Dromore band ‘The Whistlin’ Donkeys’ and Country legend John Hogan, who all released new songs, for the top spot.

“This incredible achievement is no surprise to her fans,” posted Keltic Country Radio.

“’A Good Old Country Song’ is a true celebration of classic country vibes, blending heartfelt lyrics with Rachel’s [McConnell] beautifully rich voice.

“The track has quickly become a favourite on the airwaves, bringing that nostalgic country sound we all love back to the forefront. With its infectious melody and relatable storytelling.

“It’s no wonder this tune has captured the hearts of listeners and taken her straight to the top.”

The Derrygonnelly singer has received rave reviews for her new song and she was recently named as ‘Entertainer of the Year’ at the prestigious Country NI Music Awards.

“Thanks again to Country NI, for awarding me ‘Entertainer Of the Year’,” McConnell said.

““Unfortunately I was unable to attend their recent awards night. Thanks to the station [Country NI] for promoting new and rising talent, the support is much appreciated.”

‘A Good Old Country Song’ can be streamed on Rachel McConnell’s Spotify platform or purchased on ITunes or Apple Music.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007