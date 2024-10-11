+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Caritas Choir celebrates its 10th anniversary

Posted: 9:31 am October 11, 2024

THE Caritas Choir is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a concert at Castle Coole on Wednesday, October 16.
Caritas is now a mixed-voice choir of around 40 members that was formed in 2014 by a group of musicians and singers from the Enniskillen area.
Known as “the choir with the big heart” due to their kindness and generosity when it comes to raising money for local charities as time has progressed, the group has grown organically.
Encouragingly, there is also a constant return of teenagers who leave for college but wish to be part of the Caritas Choir each year when they return home.
The choir rehearses weekly in Fermanagh House on Friday evenings and often on extra evenings as concerts approach.
The group members have a wide range of diverse talents that are regularly highlighted from traditional musicians to instrumental players to many capable vocal soloists.
Caritas has found a niche within the Fermanagh community – one that involves fundraising while performing at concerts, arts events, and festivals.
Tickets for the anniversary concert are priced at £10.

