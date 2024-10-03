Bikers ‘Lap the Lough’ for Fermanagh man Beoan Jones

CALL... Clodagh Monaghan on the phone to boyfriend Beoan during the sponsored ride.

FUNDRAISING for Fermanagh man Beoan Jones, who almost died after being hit by a car in Australia last year, is still going strong as he continues on his road to recovery.

The Enniskillen man was only in Sydney three months when he was hit by a car near Sydney Bridge on November 11.

Boean suffered spinal, pelvis and neck fractures which required major surgery. Nearly £50,000 was raised last year to help him through his recovery and in February he was able to return home to Ireland.

A sponsored bike ride took place on Sunday around Lough Erne to raise funds for his ongoing recovery and rehabilitation.

A large crowd of bikers arrived at the Round O to take ‘A Lap of the Lough’, all to raise as much money as possible with a hope Beoan will return home as soon as possible.

Beoan updated his go fund me page on September 16 and said, “I’ve completed 12 weeks of physiotherapy and occupational therapy in the Musgrave Hospital. I’ve still a long way to go unfortunately my programme has ended here and amp; so, options are being considered.

“I’m hoping to get some more physiotherapy either in a private facility or if it is possible to get home and get this as an outpatient however, at present that is looking difficult. Progress has been slow but I am hoping it will continue and I am motivated and know I will work hard to get to where I want to be.

“It’s a long road, but a hopeful one. Thanks everyone for the donations and thoughts and prayers. I’m grateful for everything.”

To donate to Beoan’s recovery go to the link, https://www.gofundme.com/f/beoans-recovery.

