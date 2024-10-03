Arlene Foster takes flak from councillors over £10k fee

FEE... Newspaper claims say Baroness Arlene Foster is available as a £10,000-a-day renewable energy expert.

LOCAL politicians have expressed their shock after newspaper claims that Baroness Arlene Foster has been seeking to cash in on her knowledge of renewable energy.

On Saturday the Belfast Telegraph revealed that the former First Minister was asking for £10,000-a-day to advise firms on green energy.

When the newspaper posed as a fictitious corporate fixer asking about the cost of speakers for a green energy firm’s away day, the public speaking agency representing Baroness Foster quoted the figure.

To hire her for a full day would cost “in the region of £10,000”, the agency told the paper, “but this could be slightly more depending on exact requirements”.

Despite the Fermanagh native’s involvement in the Renewable Heating Incentive (RHI) scandal, the agency also said she could provide expertise on “renewable energy sources” and offer advice on “future energy policy in Britain and the world”.

Also known as the Cash for Ash scandal, the RHI controversy centred on a failed renewable energy (wood pellet burning) incentive scheme that would potentially cost the public purse almost £500 million.

The project was initially overseen by Ms Foster, who allowed the plan to spiral out of control, and the ensuing row ended up collapsing the Northern Ireland Executive in 2017.

“To be totally honest, I was shocked at what I heard about the huge fee that Arlene Foster was asking for with regards to providing advice on green energy,” SDLP Councillor Garbhan McPhillips said.

“When you consider the contribution Arlene made to the RHI scheme, she would be the last person to seek advice from, considering how it turned out.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Sheamus Greene felt that those left out of pocket due to the RHI scheme would be “insulted” at the news.

“The people who bought RHI boilers out of good intentions, and spent fortunes on them, must feel insulted on hearing this,” Mr Greene said.

“They bought into this scheme on the back of Arlene Foster and her department’s say so. I’m sure they are feeling very angry that she is now giving advice on renewable energy.”

There is no suggestion that the former DUP leader has broken any parliamentary rules or codes of conduct, and she is entitled to offer her expertise as a former First Minister to anyone willing to pay for her advice.

However, the website promoting her as a speaker on green energy policy has amended the profile – removing this section from her list of expertise.

Baroness Foster has been contacted for comment.

