Women get ready to tractor pull for new Hub project

Fifty women are getting ready to put their strength to the test as they prepare to pull a tractor from Irvinestown to Ballinamallard.

This mighty challenge will take place on Saturday 14 September to raise some vital funds to complete Phase 1 of the Ballinamallard Community Hub project.

The Hub, a not-for-profit community initiative led by Ballinamallard Methodist Church, aim’s to serve the community; with a coffee shop, mental health support, rentable office spaces, and much more.

The vision of The Hub is to provide a space for the local community to meet, eat, work or avail of practical support; in the form of counseling, dementia support, poverty assistance.

“The fundraiser started off very small and has now escalated and become a team of 50 women involved, not including the helpers and we have sponsors on board,” said committee member Caroline Campbell.

“It will be five teams of ten women and they will pull it as a relay team but everybody will walk the distance with the tractor from Irvinestown to Ballinamallard.”

The ladies are looking forward to the pull and local business have been backing them all the way.

“Everyone is looking forward to it, very enthusiastic, Mallard Bakes have sponsored our T-shirts and we have loads of other local businesses sponsoring the advertising, so that has been very encouraging,” she said.

On the day of the fundraiser the hub will be open from 12 noon and the architects will be there to explain the plans.

If anyone wishes to support the teams on their heavy journey, you can donate to their just giving page; https://www.justgiving.com/page/womens-tractor-pull-ballinamallard-hub?

