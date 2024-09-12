Woman to contest criminal damage and assault charges

CHARGES of criminal damage and assaults relating to an alleged incident earlier this year are to be contested, Dungannon Magistrates Court has heard.

Alana Elliott (40) from Woodview, Enniskillen is accused of assaulting twice assaulting a male as well as damaging his mobile phone on April 1

A defence barrister entered not guilty pleas to all matters on his client’s behalf.

District Judge Peter Magill adjourned the case until September 18 when a contest date is to be fixed.

