A NEW ERA... Staff at Menarys in Enniskilen are all smiles at the shop's official opening today (Wednesday).

WATCH: New Menarys shop opens in Enniskillen

Posted: 3:27 pm September 25, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

LEADING department store group, Menarys, opened their new shop in the former Houston’s store at 1-3 High Street in Enniskillen on Wednesday (September 25).

Menary’s has been a popular choice for Enniskillen shoppers since first opening in the town in September 2018.

The launch of the new premises in the county town included a chance to win £200 shopping voucher. There was also the ever popular “Hook the Duck” station where customers could win amazing discounts and giveaways plus some treats and much more.

