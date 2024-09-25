WATCH: New Menarys shop opens in Enniskillen

A NEW ERA... Staff at Menarys in Enniskilen are all smiles at the shop's official opening today (Wednesday).

LEADING department store group, Menarys, opened their new shop in the former Houston’s store at 1-3 High Street in Enniskillen on Wednesday (September 25).

Menary’s has been a popular choice for Enniskillen shoppers since first opening in the town in September 2018.

The launch of the new premises in the county town included a chance to win £200 shopping voucher. There was also the ever popular “Hook the Duck” station where customers could win amazing discounts and giveaways plus some treats and much more.

