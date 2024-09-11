WATCH: Fire at historic Enniskillen hotel

EMERGENCY services remain at the scene of a fire at the Railway Hotel in Enniskillen this morning, after a fire broke out at the derelict building in the early hours of this morning.

As can be seen in our video below, police have closed off the surrounding roads, diverting both traffic and pedestrians, with fears the building could now collapse at any moment.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service also remains at the scene and is brining the blaze under control.

In a statement this morning the PSNI said, “Police along with Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene of an ongoing fire at a derelict hotel at Forthill Street in Enniskillen and are urging the public to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journey. Forthill Street is likely to be closed for some time while emergency services deal with this incident.”