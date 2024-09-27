WATCH: Community spirit on full show at fun farm

FERMANAGH Fun Farm has partnered up with Killadeas Day Centre to provide weekly coffee mornings for the local community.

The coffee mornings happen every Friday and are run by the service users of Killadeas Day Care Centre who take the orders and serve the yummy goods to customers.

Alan Potters manager of Fermanagh Fun Farm said, “The service users of Killadeas Day Care Centre are coming out here to gain life skills and experience of what it is like to work in a real life working environment.

“They are working towards their level one in hospitality and it is beneficial for their mental health, it is beneficial to reduce isolation in the local area, as it brings people out. I have received funding to help reduce isolation and to improve health and wellbeing across the area.”

Many members of the Lisbellaw community made a trip to the fun farm to support the initiative.

Ruth Young came out to the farm to have some tea and a delicious traybake.

“We came today as it is for the community and we are helping the community, it is a lovely day and anything to help and support the community I am all for,” she said.

Other service users from the day care centre came to the farm to support their friends and meet up, Christine McDonough a family support worker from the adult disability learning team said, “today we have came out to Fermanagh fun farm because the staff who are working at the coffee house are clients at Killadeas day care, it gives all our clients an opportunity to meet and socialise and be part of a group plus it gives their families a little break whilst they are out at day care.”

Other qualifications the clients of the day care centre will gain throughout the scheme is Animal Care Level two and Drama Level One which they will develop through spending time at the farm.

The scheme will be running every Friday morning at Fermanagh Fun Farm from 10.30-12.00.

