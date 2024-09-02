Teemore women’s group thriving across the generations

THE inclement summer weather has not dampened the interest or enthusiasm of Teemore Women’s Group as their members have engaged in a number of interesting and educational visits recently.

The group began 16 years ago, and since then has continued to thrive amongst generations as a place to go in the community.

The group meet twice a month and regularly go on educational trips, recently the group paid a visit to the newly opened Phase Two of the Ulster canal on their visit to Clones.

The group also had a very enjoyable time when they visited the Blake family archive exhibition at Enniskillen Castle. Bernie Blake facilitated members which resulted in a greater concept of the timeline involved in the evolution of the family businesses.

Mary Burke who was one of the founding members of the group said, “The group has many benefits, from a social aspect, from combating loneliness, isolation in rural communities, that was our aim at the very start.

“The group has grown significantly over the years, we are in operation for the last 16 years, and you can imagine a lot of our members have passed away inside that time but we still have a very good core group.”

The group recently went on a trip to Stormont which the ladies thoroughly enjoyed.

“We had a tour around, and we went into the Chamber and had a very good talk and a conducted tour throughout and it was very successful, and that was thanks to the money from the Wind Farm, we used their money to provide transport for that day,” she said.

Many of the women in the group also volunteer at The FACT – Barnlee Crafts Charity Shop in Derrylin who recently celebrated ten years since the shop opened.

During the month of August, Friday morning walks will continue, with beach walks, visit’s to heritage sites and gardens all now on the agenda for the remainder of Summer.

