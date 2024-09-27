Tackling the tragedies on Fermanagh roads

THE TRAGIC death of 70-year-old Richard Maze, who died after his motorbike collided with on the Boa Island Road last week, was just the latest in a long line of tragedies on our roads over the past year.

In response to this ongoing heartbreak, a Fermanagh man is now heading up a regional road safety scheme and programme, after it was reported that 71 people lost their lives in road traffic collisions across the North last year.

The NI Road Safety Strategy to 2023 Annual Statistical Report was released, which revealed 880 people were seriously injured in road traffic collisions in the North in 2023.

Enniskillen man Fearghal McKinney, who is the head of the British Heart Foundation, has been tasked with heading up a major support programme to encourage safer driving on the roads.

“We’ve chosen to partner on the Road to Zero campaign to encourage road users to take the opportunity to commit to two ways to save a life,” he said.

“Today I am signing the pledge to Share the Road to Zero on behalf of BHF NI, committing to acting in the safest possible way on our roads every day.

“I encourage other organisations and individuals to do the same.

“I am also asking for people to take 15 minutes out to try out our tool RevivR. All you need is a phone and a cushion and it could help you save a life, a loved one.”

A number of Fermanagh representatives have recently spoken out about the increasing in speeding locally, urging drivers to be responsible when they’re behind the wheel.

“After repeatedly raising the issue of speeding on the Derrylin Road, Lisnaskea I’m glad that a Speed Indicator Device (SID) has been installed,” said Fermanagh politician, Áine Murphy.

Used on roads throughout the North, Speed Indicator Devices accurately measure the oncoming vehicles speed and displays this value to the driver in a bid for them to adhere to the speed limits.

The Fermanagh politician is urging motorists in the Derrylin Road area to pay attention to the new Speed Indicator Device.

“This will remain for the next number of weeks and will hopefully go some way in encouraging cars and HGV’s [heavy goods vehicle] to slow down,” said Sinn Fein MLA Ms Murphy.

“Speed data will be recorded and will be used to inform possible traffic calming measurements if required.”

