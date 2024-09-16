Strangulation and disorderly behaviour at SWAH

PRE-SENTENCE reports are to be prepared after a number of charges from an incident in a hospital were admitted.

Michael Corcoran (42) from Meelmore Drive, Omagh intentionally applied pressure on or to the throat or neck of a male affecting his ability to breathe or the flow of blood to his or brain.

An additional charge of using disorderly behaviour at South West Acute Hospital on December 5 2023 was also accepted.

A defence solicitor entered guilty pleas to both matters on the defendant’s behalf at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Given the nature of the offences District Judge Alana McSorley decided reports were essential.

She remanded Corcoran on continuing bail to return for sentencing on November 4.

