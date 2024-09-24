Sold out Spooktacular to add extra places

Organisers of the annual Spooktacular event have issued an update this afternoon saying they are “working frantically to secure a limited number of race entries” in addition to the 1500 entries they have already received for the big event on Friday, October 25.

The Spooktacular 5K event and Mini Spook event for 7-10-year-olds sold out in record time and the Enniskillen Running Club committee said in their social media post;

“These levels of interest are totally unprecedented and have highlighted the need to expand race numbers going forward.”

For those who have missed out, the extra places at the starting line will be available online, on a date still to be confirmed.