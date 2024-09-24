+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportSold out Spooktacular to add extra places
The 2024 Spooktacular event sold out in record time.

Sold out Spooktacular to add extra places

Posted: 3:27 pm September 24, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Organisers of the annual Spooktacular event have issued an update this afternoon saying they are “working frantically to secure a limited number of race entries” in addition to the 1500 entries they have already received for the big event on Friday, October 25. 

The Spooktacular 5K event and Mini Spook event for 7-10-year-olds sold out in record time and the Enniskillen Running Club committee said in their social media post;

“These levels of interest are totally unprecedented and have highlighted the need to expand race numbers going forward.”

Advertisement

For those who have missed out, the extra places at the starting line will be available online, on a date still to be confirmed. 

Related posts:

Donnelly and Baldwin continue as Fermanagh managers Fermanagh’s Boles secures central Ireland contract Fermanagh’s Eimear Smyth wins top LGFA award

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:27 pm September 24, 2024
Top
Advertisement