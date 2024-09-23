Six Fermanagh players named on ‘Team of the Year’

Eimear Smyth is one of six Fermanagh players named on the 2024 TG4 Team of the Year.

Six Fermanagh players have been named on the 2024 TG4 Junior Team of the Year.

The teams were selected by members of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s All-Star committee and it is just rewards following the Erne ladies’ All-Ireland Junior title earlier this year.

Fermanagh lead the way with half a dozen, followed by defeated All-Ireland finalists Louth who have five while Limerick and Carlow picked up two apiece.

In the full back line, Ciara Clarke and Molly McGloin get the nod, and in front of them wing half backs Shannan McQuade, the Fermanagh captain has been selected as well as Cadhla-Cara Bogue.

Up front, Cadhla’s sister Bláithín, who is now plying her trade with AFLW side North Melbourne Kangaroos, deservedly takes her place on the team with top scorer and ‘Golden Boot’ winner, Eimear Smyth, occupying the full forward position.

The winners are set to receive their awards at a Croke Park function on Friday, October 25.

It has also been confirmed that the 2024 TG4 All-Star banquet will be held at on Saturday, November 16 in Dublin’s Bonnington Hotel. The list of 45 nominees will be revealed on Monday, October 7.

TG4 Junior Team of the Championship

Rebecca Lambe Fagan (Louth)

Ciara Clarke (Fermanagh)

Molly McGloin (Fermanagh)

Ceire Nolan (Louth)

Shannan McQuade (Fermanagh)

Áine Breen (Louth)

Cadhla-Cara Bogue (Fermanagh)

Róisín Ambrose (Limerick)

Eimear Byrne (Louth)

Bláithín Bogue (Fermanagh)

Deborah Murphy (Limerick)

Rachel Sawyer (Carlow)

Niamh Rice (Louth)

Eimear Smyth (Fermanagh)

Clíodhna Ní Shé (Carlow)