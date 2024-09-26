Rise in anti-social behaviour across Fermanagh

FERMANAGH residents have been left very concerned after “sustained anti-social behaviour” has been reported throughout the county, prompting intervention by the Police.

Residents living in the Derrychara Road area of Enniskillen have been aware of numerous incidents of anti-social behaviour at the Asda car park in the town.

A spokesperson for the Police confirmed to the Herald that they will “continue to work” with the parties involved in a bid to stop the anti-social behaviour in the Enniskillen area.

“We also attended a meeting recently with staff members and local political representatives as part of ongoing joint efforts to seek a resolution in relation to this kind of activity,” Sergeant Strawbridge said.

“We will continue to work with them, as well as members of the local community, in regards to this issue.

“We want to assure nearby residents and business owners that we take such incidents very seriously and those involved in this type of activity need to think seriously about the consequences of their actions.

“We are aware of the negative impact that this type of activity can have on the local community and would appeal to anyone affected to report anti-social activity.”

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Deborah Erskine, has condemned the anti-social behaviour at Asda in Enniskillen, confirming she’s been in discussions with the Police over the incidents.

“This week my team have been out delivering an update regarding my ongoing engagement with Asda and Police, following sustained anti-social behaviour,” she posted on Facebook.

“Last week a very constructive meeting took place between myself, the store management and security team, as well as the Police.

“The situation is unacceptable for residents and all want a resolution as soon as possible.”

The Fermanagh representative recently delivered letters to local residents, with guidelines and information on what to do if they experience anti-social behaviour in the vicinity.

“Asda have been working with the Police and I’m pleased that following my meeting, the store will be putting in extra measures to combat the issues which will hopefully assist police and increase security and safety,” Ms Erskine added.

Meanwhile, more anti-social behaviour has been reported throughout Fermanagh, with the community play park facility at Cleenish temporarily closed earlier this week due to vandalism.

“Unfortunately Cleenish Play Park has had to be closed for a short period of time to allow for essential maintenance following anti social behaviour,” the Council posted on social media.

“The play park will re-open on Wednesday 25 September [today] following remedial works.”

