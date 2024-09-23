Record following for Enniskillen Banter Facebook Group

A FERMANAGH social media group has been praised for giving a “great wee uplift every day” after it reached a record total of 34,000 followers with its audience reaching right across the world.

Thousands of local residents are members of the Enniskillen Banter Facebook Group which provides a platform to connect people around the globe with its humorous and comical content.

Co-founder of the Enniskillen Banter Facebook Group, Benny Cassidy, who set up the platform alongside his wife Charlotte, thanked their huge followers.

“We’ve actually 34,011 members and we can’t thank you all enough for helping us to put a wee bit of humour and positivity out there,” a delighted Mr Cassidy posted on his page.

The news of the record new following was received warmly by members of the Facebook group.

“Absolutely fantastic. Well done to you both [husband and wife, Benny and Charlotte Cassidy] and thank you. Here’s to the next 34,000,” an Enniskillen Banter Facebook Group member said.

Another said the group provides a ‘great wee uplift every day’.

As well as its comical content, the Enniskillen Banter Facebook Group has provided vital in providing much-needed information about Fermanagh to tourists from around the world.

A resident from Musina in Bulgaria, Neil Wooldridge reached out to the Fermanagh community through the Enniskillen Banter Facebook Group in a bid to find a rental property in Fermanagh.

Through the power of social media, Mr Wooldridge was recently contacted by a resident in the county who had information on a place to rent.

“I just wanted to say this is the first group where I have felt there is truly a sense of community, a real good vibe and positivity and now I am so excited about the final move over in June,” he said.

“Thanks to everyone, being a member of the [Enniskillen Banter Facebook] Group has been, is and will be so rewarding and I hope that I can give back some of what has been given to me.”

Founder of the Enniskillen Banter Facebook Group, Benny Cassidy, previously told the Herald their membership stretches right across the world, including Fermanagh ex-pats living abroad.

“Going by the daily comments, we seem to have struck a cord with everyone. We laugh together and believe we will get through these dark days together also,” said Mr Cassidy.

“If I had to say what I enjoy most about the group, I’d say it’s the closeness, the great attitude and the feeling of appreciation of everyone.”

