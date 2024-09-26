Rangers become the first IFA All-Ireland champions

Rangers had tasted defeat before, but this time the sweet taste of All-Ireland victory was theirs. With a historic 2-0 triumph over Cockhill Celtic on Saturday, Michael Kerr’s side etched their name in the record books as the first team from the north to lift the Presidents’ Cup.

The significance of the moment wasn’t lost on Kerr, pictured left, who had faced two previous defeats in this increasingly prestigious clash between FAI and IFA Junior Cup winners.

“This was as good as winning any trophy for the first time; it was a special feeling at the full-time whistle,” Kerr reflected.

“It was a big incentive to be the first to do it. We’d been there twice before and left thinking, ‘that was some side there,’ but now this team of ours will go down in history forever.

“Many people have made sacrifices for this within the club,” he continued. “I could see familiar faces who have been around for so long, and everyone was over the moon. It was a brilliant, brilliant feeling, and it is a proud moment to say you’re an All-Ireland Junior Cup champion.”

That cup now joins the Mercer League, Junior Cup, and Kennedy Cup in the trophy cabinet, but for Kerr, successes like Saturday’s fuel the thirst for more.

“It’s been a brilliant period for the club but we know there’s a big target on our back; everyone will want to shoot us down,” he added.

“The players have to be ready for that, but we’re getting straight back to work and preparing for Irvinestown on Saturday.”

