Prominent GAA member Gerry Gallagher passes away

FORMER Fermanagh underage GAA manager and player Gerry Gallagher has passed away.

Formerly from The Commons in Belleek, Mr Gallagher, who was deep rooted in the GAA and captained Fermanagh Under-21s to the All-Ireland Final in 1971, passed away on Monday.

A long-serving member of Erne Gaels Belleek GAA club, Mr Gallagher was central when they won Fermanagh Senior Championship titles in 1979 and 1981, ending a 30-year wait for the club.

He was a talented underage county player and he captained Fermanagh Under-21s to the All-Ireland Final in 1971. He went on to represent the Fermanagh senior team for a number of seasons.

Mr Gallagher coached a number of Erne Gaels Belleek underage teams in the 1990s and early 2000s, leading the senior men to the Fermanagh Division Two league final in 1992.

Funeral arrangement are yet to be confirmed.

