HomeHeadlinePolice investigating Enniskillen fire as arson

Police investigating Enniskillen fire as arson

Posted: 9:47 am September 12, 2024
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

Police have confirmed that they are treating the fire on Forthill street yesterday as arson.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire at a property in Enniskillen on Wednesday 11th September.

Shortly after 5am on Wednesday morning, police received a report of a fire at the now derelict Railway Hotel building on Forthill Street. Officers attended the scene together with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze. Forthill Street was closed to traffic whilst NIFRS officers brought the fire under control, however, the building has been completely destroyed as a result of the incident.

Police are treating the incident as arson and detectives would ask anyone with any information or who saw or captured dash-cam or CCTV footage of any suspicious activity in the area, to call them in Omagh on 101, quoting reference number 104 11/09/24. You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Many businesses in the area have been experiencing phone difficulties including Holy Trinity Primary School.

