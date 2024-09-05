O’Dowd announces next stage in Enniskillen Bypass

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has confirmed that the next stage of the procurement process for the Enniskillen Bypass scheme is underway.

The proposed 2.1km bypass will provide a new transport link to the southern side of Enniskillen, improving connectivity between the A4 Dublin Road and the A4 Sligo Road. The transport link will also provide 3.5km of active travel measures for walking and cycling extending along the Dublin and Derrylin roads.

Minister O’Dowd said, “Earlier this year I announced that the Enniskillen Bypass scheme would progress following confirmation of funding.

“My officials have been working diligently to progress the procurement and I am pleased to confirm that a shortlist of contractors have now been invited to bid for the contract to construct the scheme. This is the start of the second stage of the procurement process and moves us a step closer to appointing a contractor so that the scheme can commence in late spring/early summer 2025.

“This is another significant milestone in this important scheme which will be welcome news for the local community and businesses in Enniskillen and the surrounding area who are supportive of this much needed project,” he added.