New play parks for development in Fermanagh

IN THE WORKS… The Council is seeking views on Roslea Play Park, pictured, as well as Donagh Play Park.

RESIDENTS in Roslea and Donagh are being encouraged to share their views on the community play park facilities as Fermanagh and Omagh District Council carries on with its major development plans.

The Council recently confirmed that it’s going to be heading up a drop-in session at Donagh Millennium Hall on Tuesday, September 24, to discuss future development at the site.

A similar meeting will take place at Roslea Cross-Community Playgroup on Thursday, September 26, as the Council sets out its play park development proposals.

A number of play parks have already been developed by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council as part of its ‘Play Park Strategy 2020-2030’ which has been a major boost to existing facilities.

It was recently revealed by the Council that they’ve pledged almost £5 million over the next 10 years to upgrade and develop play parks across the Fermanagh and Omagh District area.

“Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is committed to improving the physical and mental health and wellbeing of our young people,” said a Council statement.

“It has recently launched an ambitious ‘Play Strategy’ which will guide the provision, sustainable management and development of play parks across the district over the next 10 years.”

Work has been carried out at play parks throughout Fermanagh and excitement is growing in Roslea and Donagh as the villages prepare to discuss how the development could impact on the facilities.

“The Council manages and maintains 110 play parks throughout the district,” they confirmed.

“This strategy will see an investment of almost £5 million over the next decade to develop, transform and upgrade the Council’s play park estate.

“Almost £4 million has been earmarked for the construction of new facilities and the upgrading of existing play areas and a further £1 million will be invested on the management of existing play parks and the development and transformation of others.”

