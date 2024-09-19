New McDonald’s in Enniskillen in ‘final stages’

THE FINAL COUNTDOWN… The new McDonald’s is expected to open on November 27.

FERMANAGH drivers have been dealing with more traffic disruption in Enniskillen as the “final stages of construction” on the much-anticipated new McDonald’s site kicked off last week.

A temporary pedestrian route has been put in place since last Wednesday and it’s expected to remain in place for two weeks, until September 25, while a new footpath is constructed for the site.

Excitement is building throughout the town for the opening of the new McDonald’s in Enniskillen, which is expected to take place on November 27, at the former TP Topping car dealership site.

It’s been reported that the new McDonald’s site could see up to 120 staff members employed on a full-time and part-time basis, with around £4 million of investment into the local Enniskillen area.

With 70 days to go until the official opening date, Senior Estates Surveyor at McDonald’s, Aisling Lawless, feels it’s an exciting time for the local community and everyone involved with the franchise.

“This small, temporary road closure marks one of the final stages of construction before we can welcome customers to our new McDonalds,” she said.

“We want to thank everyone for their patience before we can open our doors in November.

“We are excited to finally be getting close to opening the new restaurant, which we believe will be a welcome addition to the town,” added Ms Lawless.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Deborah Erskine, previously welcomed the new development in Enniskillen, saying that the new McDonald’s could “boost our local economy overall”.

“It is wonderful to see the old TP Topping site being redeveloped, which will certainly be a boost to Enniskillen,” Ms Erskine said.

“I know many people who have said for quite some time that they would like the convenience of a drive-thru for Enniskillen McDonald’s, so this development will be welcome.

“Throughout the project, I have been in touch with McDonald’s representatives, to ensure the project reached this stage.

“As a public representative who continues to fight for investment and job creation in Fermanagh and South Tyrone, it is good to see that further jobs will be created from this project, which will boost our local economy overall.”

