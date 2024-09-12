New job for pioneering Fermanagh priest Fr Gabriel

A PIONEERING priest from Fermanagh who is renowned for his work in the area of peace, reconciliation, and development, is to take up a new role in his home diocese.

As part of a round of diocesan changes announced by Bishop of Clogher Larry Duffy this week, Fr Garbriel Dolan SPS is to become the new Catholic Curate (CC) for the Clones Pastoral Area, and will reside in Aghadrumsee.

Bishop Duffy has thanked Fr Dolan for taking up a ministry in the dicocese.

Originally from Cashel, Fr Dolan has dedicated his life to communities in Kenya for over four decades, fighting first for voters rights, then expanding the cause to include land rights and the battle against corruption.

Last year he was one of only 13 people from across the country to receive the 2023 Presidential Distinguished Service Award from President Michael D Higgins.

A Kiltegan Father of the St Patrick’s Missionary Society, Fr Dolan has spent his life working people of all backgrounds and creeds to fight for social justice.

Missionary charity, Misean Cara, declared he has “elevated Ireland’s international reputation through his inspiring accomplishments and work.”

Ordained in 1982, the Fermanagh priest arrived in a Kenya at a time of coups and increasing corruption. His fight for peace, justice and liberty has seen him falling foul of the Kenyan status quo on many occasions over the years, even being arrested twice for joining in opposition to corruption and land grabs.

In 2008 Fr Dolan set up a human rights NGO Haki Yetu, which means ‘our rights’ in Swahili, that advocates for the human rights of vulnerable communities and helps mobilise citizens to campaign on their own behalf for social justice and change, serving as CEO of the organisation until the end of 2023.

In 2021 Fr Dolan published a new a memoir of his work, ‘Undaunted: Stories of Freedom in a Shackled Society.’

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007