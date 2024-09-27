Mannok to resubmit plans for new quarry in Cavan

FERMANAGH firm Mannok has withdrawn a planning application for a new quarry operation in Cavan just days before the local Council were due to make a decision on it.

Mannok says it intends to submit a fresh planning application for permission for the proposed development near Ballyconnell, however.

County planners in Cavan were due to publish their decision on Wednesday, September 18, but Mannok formally withdrew its application for a new sand and gravel pit west of the L1045 Killeshandra Road, in the townlands of Clontygrigny and Callaghs, near Ballyconnell.

They did not provide a reason for withdrawing their application.

The proposed development was an open cast quarry to extract minerals (sand and gravel) over an area of 19.3ha (more than 36 football fields) to a final depth of up to 54 metres (177 ft) for a period of up to 20 years.

Some locals had objected to the development, expressing concerns over the potential impact on an ancient historical site and local ecology among other issues, the Anglo Celt newspaper reported.

Previously Mannok had submitted an environmental report and a Natura Impact Statement (NIS) along with the plans.

The company said it was engaging with the planning process to ensure the highest environmental and biodiversity protection standards.

Proposed measures to address environmental concerns included realigning a drainage ditch, the installation of dams, and measures to address the impact on the ground and surface water systems and the potential impact to the water table.

Up to September 13, and despite strong local opposition, the Mannok application remained live having complied with a request for further information on August 29.

Concerned locals expressed worry over how the development might impact biodiversity in the area, with several red-listed species recorded in neighbouring townlands.

After a number of public meetings a protest group was formed called ‘Ballyheady – Say NO to Quarry – Save Nature’ in response to Mannok’s plans.

More than 30 submissions were received by the local Council detailing objections.

Mannok has in the past said its aim was to continue to support sustainable local jobs and regional economic prosperity in the area.

In a statement the company said it “remains committed” to this project which, they feel “will support continuing employment” in the local area and are “assessing how best to deliver it”.

