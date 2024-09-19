Major rise in disposable vapes sold in Fermanagh

A LOCAL shop worker has said the number of disposable vapes being sold locally is “scary” after an Enniskillen store was revealed as the second highest seller of the items in the North.

Disposable vapes first hit the UK market in 2015 and they’ve risen in popularity among all age ranges, with suppliers creating vapes with various flavours and tastes to cater for its customers.

Following news that the Republic of Ireland is going to ban the sale of disposable vapes, an Enniskillen shop worker has welcomed the move, with the North considering a similar stance.

“Vapes would be our best seller. We would sell nearly as many vapes as cigarettes,” they said.

“Our shop [in Enniskillen] sells the second highest amount of vapes in the whole of the North. When you break it down and look at the amount being sold, that’s a scary amount.”

Disposable vapes range in price locally, starting off at £6, with some products rising to £13. The Enniskillen shop worker has said it’s worrying how many young people are buying e-cigarettes.

“There are a lot of young people vaping that never smoked before,” the local shop worker said.

“I think it’s the trend and all the fun fruit flavours that taste nice and they attract people.

“I think because they’re so new, people don’t know what the outcome and what health problems they’ll cause later down the line,” said the concerned employee.

Belcoo woman Denise McCallion, who works as the Health Improvement Manager at the Public Health Agency, recently told the Herald that smoking in general was on the rise.

“When burned, cigarettes create more than 7,000 toxic chemicals, many of which are proven to cause cancer and other serious illnesses,” Ms McCallion said.

“If you smoke, giving up is one of the best things you can do for yourself, with benefits for your health, your appearance, and your finances, but it can be a challenge.”

Stephen Donnelly, the Republic of Ireland’s Minister for Health, recently confirmed he’d received Cabinet approval for his proposed Nicotine Inhaling Products Bill to tackle the growing issue.

RTÉ News reported that the Nicotine Inhaling Products Bill proposes to ban the sale, manufacture or import of single-use or disposable vapes in Ireland, with the Taoiseach supporting the proposal.

“We live in a country where around 13% of people between the ages of 12 and 17 have vaped in the last 30 days,” Taoiseach, Simon Harris, told RTE News.

The UK Government recently confirmed its commitment to ban the sale of disposable vapes, with new measures expected to come into force in April next year.

