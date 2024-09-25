Lisnaskea plan could save Fermanagh GP crisis

NEWS that the construction of a new state-of-the-art health centre in Lisnaskea will begin within weeks has been greeted with cautious optimism, and the hope that the grand plan could solve the deepening GP crisis in Fermanagh.

The proposed centre will be the biggest health project the county has seen since the South West Acute Hospital was built in 2012.

Once operational, the major hub will support a network of 16 GPs and provide services to around 30,000 people in the Lisnaskea and surrounding east Fermanagh area. It will be the biggest practice in all of the North.

Health chiefs have been urged to keep their word on these plans, with patients across large swathes of the county continuing to struggle to access primary care.

Local politicians and health officials have welcomed the latest development, but the jury is still out on whether it will attract 16 GPs to the area as stated by the Department of Health. The Herald understands there are currently five GPs working in the Lisnaskea practice today.

“A 16 GP practice seems very ambitious but if the Western Trust and the Health Department follow through on this commitment it will be a game changer for the people of this part of Fermanagh,” Erne East Councillor Sheamus Green, pictured left, said.

