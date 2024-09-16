Lisbellaw benefits from Covid recovery investment

THE PICTURESQUE village of Lisbellaw is looking even prettier after receiving an investment boost from a Covid recovery scheme.

Funded to the tune of £122,500 from the Covid Recovery Small Settlement Regeneration Programme, locals recently celebrated the completion of the Lisbellaw Village Enhancement Project.

The project was supported by Femanagh and Omagh Council (FODC), and saw improvements made throughout the village including improvements to the War Memorial, new planters with unique Lisbellaw village design, mechanising of the church clock, entrance features and planting and improvements to the bus shelter.

The Council said it was committed to ensuring the district is “welcoming and the economy is thriving, expanding and outward looking.”

“The regeneration of small villages is vitally important and through this programme of investment, will ensure that our rural communities can contribute to build a more inclusive, sustainable and resilient local economy,” said a spokesman.

Cllr John McClaughry, Chairman of the Council said the Covid recovery scheme was helping villages right across the area make improvements.

“The improvement works carried out in Lisbellaw has allowed for many enhancements to the village, making an already beautiful area even more visually attractive for both locals and visitors,” he said.

Projects totalling £2.5million are being delivered across 14 villages throughout the Fermanagh and Omagh area.

The Covid Recovery Small Settlement Regeneration Programme is funded by the Council in partnership with the Department for Communities (DfC), the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), and aims to deliver projects which result in positive, visual impacts and assist small settlements to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

