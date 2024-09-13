King crowned the winner on President’s Day

After finishing second on Captain’s Day, Kevin King went one better on Victor Cullum’s President’s Day, collecting the top prize.

Four birdies in an excellent 6 over par round meant he finished on 39 points, two ahead of Davy Farrell, who himself finished strongly with three pars and a bogey on the last four holes.

Derek Browne was beaten into 3rd place on countback.

Advertisement

Another steady round of 74 saw the ever reliable Harry Carson take the Gross prize.

Past President’s prize was won by Everett Bennett and the Committee Members prize went to Vice Captain Martin Breen. Visitors’ prize went to Brendan Mohan from Aughnacloy Golf Club.

Taine Haire and Laurence Noble won the Front and Back nines with Derek Wright getting Nearest the Pin.

In the ladies section, Hazel McDonald played her best round of the year and had six points to spare over Henrietta Willis in 2nd. Rosie Scullion won Nearest the Pin.

After a beautiful meal served by Nadine and her staff in Arthurs Attic Restaurant, President Victor rewarded the winners with a terrific selection of prizes.

In his speech he thanked everyone who helped make his year and especially President’s Day so memorable. A very special thanks also went to his wife Daisy.

So far Victor’s charity, Diabetic Awareness, has raised a substantial amount of money. President Victor also thanked everyone for their kind donations.

Advertisement

Unfortunately Rusk’s Restaurant competition had to be cancelled due to the weather. It will be rearranged for a later date.