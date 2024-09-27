Kelly hails ‘legend’ McGrath after Devenish victory

In his first game for Ederney this season, Martin McGrath, scored the only goal as Ederney secured their place in the Senior Championship quarter-finals.

Ederney manager Chris Kelly was quick to laud veteran’s Martin McGrath’s role in Saturday’s victory over Devenish;

“That’s Marty’s first appearance for us this year and we’re more than glad to have him out, we’re missing so many men.

“He caused havoc in there and gave us something we haven’t had all year as well.

“Not only that but when Marty talks in the changing rooms everybody listens, the whole team hangs on every word. The word legend is bandied about but in Ederney that man is nothing but a legend and we owe him a lot for coming out and pulling us out of the fire today.”

Reflecting on the game he said;

“I’m seriously proud of that group of players, the setbacks this team had had this year is something I’ve never experienced.

“We spoke during the week about what the club meant to them and to me and I asked them to show a performance that proved what it meant and they did that today.

“I was very pleased with the performance, a lot of the things we tried in training over the past few weeks came to fruition but to get away from tactics, it was the boys’ desire and will to win that really stood out.”

Devenish manager, Marty O’Brien, describing himself as “very disappointed”, while also acknowledging the importance of the goal;

“We were close enough to Ederney there but the goal in the first half made a big impact on the game, leaving us having to chase it.

“We’re obviously bitterly disappointed to be heading to the relegation play-off match next week but we’ll regroup.

“Belnaleck are a quality team and we’ll see what we can do against them.

“It’s not where we want to be but we’ll go for it and just see what we can do.”