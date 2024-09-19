Irvinestown latest area with bin collection trouble

BIN collection in the county continues to be an issue with Irvinestown natives the latest ones to say that the local service was ‘rubbish’.

Residents of Millstone Drive estate at Scallen Road, Irvinestown complained to the Herald that as it is an ‘adopted road’, the bin lorry is not allowed to drive down it.

This means those living in the Millstone Drive estate, which has 53 houses, and others living further along, must bring their bins to the top of the Scallen Road for bin collection or bring them to the town dump themselves.

“We have residents here suffering with disabilities. Others are pensioners and one-parent families. For all of them, it’s a struggle to bring their bins to the top of the road for collection,” one resident of Millstone Drive explained.

“It’s a long way for these people to bring a large wheelie bin. It has been a problem for the last eight years. All we get is excuses. Roadsweeper vehicles can come down [Scallen Road] no problem, but not the binman in his lorry.

“We have contacted the Council numerous times about this. Then on the sixth of August this year, we were told all the paperwork had been completed and the road would be ‘adopted’.

“However, nothing has changed since then. We just constantly seem to be going around in circles.”

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council confirmed that it undertakes kerbside refuse collection of household bins in the area.

“Where the access road(s) within a housing development have not been adopted under Department for Infrastructure [DfI] legislation, collection at the kerbside within the development cannot take place for health and safety and insurance reasons,” a Council spokesperson said.

“Millstone Drive housing development has not yet been adopted and therefore collection of the bins is taking place at an identified location at the entrance to the housing development from Scallen Road.

“Once the roads within Millstone Drive have been adopted the Council will commence kerbside collection as soon as is reasonably practical following notification of the adoption from DfI.”

Earlier this year, Fermanagh residents were left fuming after their brown food waste bins were uncollected for weeks.

As part of the weekly rounds, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council confirmed that brown bins had not been collected in the Shore Road, Churchill, Derrygonnelly and Garrison areas.

The Council also reported that food waste bins had not been collected in the border areas of Teemore and Derrylin, as well as in Tempo, Lisnaskea and Cooneen.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007