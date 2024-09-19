+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Howe 'eager to make impact at Forest' after debut
Casey Howe made her debut off the bench at the City Ground on Saturday as Nottingham Forest women drew 1-1 with promotion rivals Burnley.

Howe ‘eager to make impact at Forest’ after debut

Posted: 3:48 pm September 19, 2024
By Jonathan Hogan
j.hogan@fermanaghherald.com

Casey Howe’s debut for Nottingham Forest women may have been slightly delayed after her move from Athlone Town in August, but the Maguiresbridge native is now ready to make up for lost time.

After a few frustrating weeks waiting for international clearance and recovering from a concussion sustained in her final match in Ireland, Howe came off the bench in Sunday’s pivotal 1-1 draw against Burnley at the iconic City Ground.

Howe was introduced late in the match to a warm cheer from the home fans as Forest sought a late winner following Burnley’s equaliser with 10 minutes remaining.

Although her time on the pitch was brief, her presence injected a fresh energy into the team, highlighting her potential impact and whetting the appetite for what’s to come as Forest battled to secure a crucial point against a key promotion rival.

 

