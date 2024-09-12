Holders Rangers outclass Immaculata in “horrible” game

Enniskillen Rangers 5

Immaculata II 1

Enniskillen Rangers manager Michael Kerr was satisfied with his team’s 5-1 victory over Immaculata II in the Junior Cup, despite calling it a “horrible” game.

The holders cruised into the second round after a fiery contest at the Ball Range, with Jordan McClure (2), Stuart Rainey, Jake Browne and Joel Byrne among the goals in a comprehensive victory.

Kerr swiftly criticised the opposition’s approach, for their focus on the referee rather than the game, a lapse that ultimately played into Rangers’ hands as his side delivered a clinical performance in front of goal.

“Immaculata weren’t too bad; if they had focused on playing football and less mouthing, they would have been better, but they just ended up interacting with the referee far too much for their own sake,” remarked Kerr.

