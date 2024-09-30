GBH and criminal damage case moved to crown court

THE CASE of a twenty-one-year-old Tempo man accused of a serious assault is to transfer to crown court for trial.

Adrian McCaughey from Dooneen Road is accused of unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm on a male and damaging his apartment on April 7.

A prosecution lawyer told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the case is proceeding on indictment.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded McCaughey on continuing bail to attend for a committal hearing on November 4 when he is expected to be returned for trial.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007