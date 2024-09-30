+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineGBH and criminal damage case moved to crown court

GBH and criminal damage case moved to crown court

Posted: 10:18 am September 30, 2024

THE CASE of a twenty-one-year-old Tempo man accused of a serious assault is to transfer to crown court for trial.
Adrian McCaughey from Dooneen Road is accused of unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm on a male and damaging his apartment on April 7.
A prosecution lawyer told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the case is proceeding on indictment.
District Judge Alana McSorley remanded McCaughey on continuing bail to attend for a committal hearing on November 4 when he is expected to be returned for trial.

Related posts:

Man at Enniskillen court on exposure charge Fermanagh business aims for Everest Mount Lourdes pupils receive GCSE results

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:18 am September 30, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA