Free weatherproofing workshop for Fermanagh farmers

FERMANAGH farmers are invited to a free workshop in Boho to on how to weatherproof your farm.

On the back of a successful day out to the Fields Good Festival in Glenarm, Ulster Wildlife and Queen’s University, Belfast are excited to co-host a comprehensive, free workshop on weatherproofing farms through improved grazing strategies.

The event will take place at the Boho Community Centre on Monday, 7th October 2024, from 10am to 3pm.

The workshop, led by renowned expert Niels Corfield, aims to educate participants on reducing artificial inputs and enhancing soil health. Niels has over 15 years of experience in delivering regenerative food and farming systems.

He is an advisor, researcher, educator, designer, and tree nurseryman, specialising in agroecological systems that are low maintenance yet highly productive.

His expertise includes soil health, planned grazing, agroforestry, and whole farm planning.

Niels has worked extensively across the UK and Europe, helping farms transition to more sustainable practices through an inclusive and participatory approach.

The morning session will focus on theoretical knowledge, while the afternoon will involve practical fieldwork, including soil examination.

Lunch will be provided for all attendees.

l Booking is essential. To secure your spot, contact Peter Gallagher at peter.gallagher@

ulsterwildlife.org or book through Eventbrite.

