+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFinal call for BT payphones in Fermanagh
END OF AN ERA… BT is set to remove 19 payphones across Fermanagh and Omagh.

Final call for BT payphones in Fermanagh

Posted: 3:09 pm September 13, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

IT’S the end of an era for Fermanagh payphones after BT confirmed that it’s set to remove in the region of 19 existing phone boxes which remain in the county as part of its major new overhaul.

BT, otherwise known as British Telecom’s, recently confirmed that it was set to close down and remove the existing 192 payphones in the North. That includes the 19 phone boxes in Fermanagh.

It was recently revealed that BT had written to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council to state it was planning on removing a total of 19 pay phones across the local area.

Advertisement

Figures provided by BT show the payphones were used a total of 135 times over the past year, with only one, on Lisnaskea Main Street, used to make an emergency call over the same period.

The two pay phones most used over the last 12 months were at the Diamond in Enniskillen and by the public toilets in Ballinamallard, which were used to make 28 calls each.

The Herald previously revealed that notices were placed on the phones, which state, “Unfortunately, it just isn’t used enough for us to carry on running it.”

According to ‘The Irish News’, BT is going to be closing down 192 payphones across the North.

A recent research survey was carried out by the telecommunications firm which revealed that around eight per cent of the 5,052 people asked used a BT payphone in the past year.

Payphones are also set to be removed in the Belfast City Council, Newry Mourne and Down and Ards and North Down district areas as part of BT’s new removal commitment.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Fermanagh house prices rise by 6% in the past 12 months Trainee doctors join Fermanagh SWAH team Prominent GAA member Gerry Gallagher passes away

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:09 pm September 13, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA