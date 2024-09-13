Final call for BT payphones in Fermanagh

END OF AN ERA… BT is set to remove 19 payphones across Fermanagh and Omagh.

IT’S the end of an era for Fermanagh payphones after BT confirmed that it’s set to remove in the region of 19 existing phone boxes which remain in the county as part of its major new overhaul.

BT, otherwise known as British Telecom’s, recently confirmed that it was set to close down and remove the existing 192 payphones in the North. That includes the 19 phone boxes in Fermanagh.

It was recently revealed that BT had written to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council to state it was planning on removing a total of 19 pay phones across the local area.

Figures provided by BT show the payphones were used a total of 135 times over the past year, with only one, on Lisnaskea Main Street, used to make an emergency call over the same period.

The two pay phones most used over the last 12 months were at the Diamond in Enniskillen and by the public toilets in Ballinamallard, which were used to make 28 calls each.

The Herald previously revealed that notices were placed on the phones, which state, “Unfortunately, it just isn’t used enough for us to carry on running it.”

According to ‘The Irish News’, BT is going to be closing down 192 payphones across the North.

A recent research survey was carried out by the telecommunications firm which revealed that around eight per cent of the 5,052 people asked used a BT payphone in the past year.

Payphones are also set to be removed in the Belfast City Council, Newry Mourne and Down and Ards and North Down district areas as part of BT’s new removal commitment.

