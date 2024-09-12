Fermanagh’s Eimear Smyth wins top LGFA award

FERMANAGH sharp-shooter Eimear Smyth has claimed the ZuCar Golden Boot Award at Croke Park today (Thursday) following her standout performances for the Erne county this season.

Smyth, 23, from Derrygonnelly, played a key role for Fermanagh winning the TG4 All-Ireland Championships, finishing as the top scorer at all grades in Ireland, scoring an impressive 8-48.

The Fermanagh ace was on top form in the All-Ireland Junior Championship Final, accounting for 1-09 of the Erne county’s 1-11 in their two-point victory over Louth.

Advertisement

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President Mícheál Naughton congratulated Smyth and Kerry’s ZuCar Golden Glove winner, Ciara Butler.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Ciara and Eimear as they visit Croke Park today to collect their ZuCar Golden Glove and Golden Boot awards,” he said.

“These awards crown superb seasons for both players, who excelled in the colours of Kerry and Fermanagh throughout the entire season.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition