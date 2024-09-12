+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeGAAFermanagh’s Eimear Smyth wins top LGFA award

Fermanagh’s Eimear Smyth wins top LGFA award

Posted: 4:20 pm September 12, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH sharp-shooter Eimear Smyth has claimed the ZuCar Golden Boot Award at Croke Park today (Thursday) following her standout performances for the Erne county this season.

Smyth, 23, from Derrygonnelly, played a key role for Fermanagh winning the TG4 All-Ireland Championships, finishing as the top scorer at all grades in Ireland, scoring an impressive 8-48.

The Fermanagh ace was on top form in the All-Ireland Junior Championship Final, accounting for 1-09 of the Erne county’s 1-11 in their two-point victory over Louth.

Advertisement

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President Mícheál Naughton congratulated Smyth and Kerry’s ZuCar Golden Glove winner, Ciara Butler.

 “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Ciara and Eimear as they visit Croke Park today to collect their ZuCar Golden Glove and Golden Boot awards,” he said.

“These awards crown superb seasons for both players, who excelled in the colours of Kerry and Fermanagh throughout the entire season.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

 

Related posts:

Donnelly and Baldwin continue as Fermanagh managers Fermanagh American Football star leads UCD to victory Fermanagh’s Boles secures central Ireland contract

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:20 pm September 12, 2024
Top
Advertisement