Fermanagh singer Treacy records new single

DONAGH singer Patrick Treacy has taken another major step in his ever-growing music career following the release of his third single, to the delight of his large fan base across the North.

The 21-year-old, who recently won his first ever Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann title in Wexford, dropped his own version of ‘The Long Way Home’, a song penned by Country star, Derek Ryan.

The catchy lyrics were written by the Enniskillen-based singer for his album ‘Country Souls’ which went down a huge treat with Ryan’s wide audience and fans after its release back in 2013.

Treacy, a former pupil at St Kevin’s College, has burst onto the Country music scene, following the release of his hit track, ‘The Legend Joe Mahon’, in recognition of the Irvinestown hotelier.

He also dropped his version of ‘Starting Out’, which he released at St Pat’s Donagh clubhouse.

Treacy, a banjo player who is a member of the Dromore Comhaltas, captured the attention of Irish traditional music fans from across the island following his exploits at the Fleadh in Wexford.

He told the Herald it was a dream come true to capture the top prize for the first time.

“It’s a feeling that I don’t think I’ll ever be fit to describe to anyone,” Treacy, 21, said.

“If you were to tell me 14 years ago that it would take 14 years to win the All-Ireland, I wouldn’t have believed it. Every year there was some kick in the teeth.

“I only got second in Ulster and I knew that if I went at it, I could go all the way. There was people playing afraid to lose and I was playing to win. That’s the way adjudicator described it to me.”

It has been a busy time for Treacy and he recently confirmed he’s going to be headlining an upcoming gig at the Allingham Arms Hotel in Bundoran, at the North West Matchmaking Festival.

