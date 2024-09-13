Fermanagh school a step closer to long awaited move

Peadar Ó Cuinneagain from Comhairle na Gaelscolaiochta, Ronan McManus, board of governors, new principal Caoimhe Green, Clare Brady from the Department of Education, Greg Kelly (BofG) and Pilib Ó Ruanaí, Iontaobhas na Gaelscolaiochta pictured at the proposed site for Bunscoil and Naiscoil an Traonaigh

BUNSCOIL an Traonaigh, Lisnaskea appears to be a step closer to their long-awaited move to a new site in Lisnaskea, with the Irish language nursery school coming alongside them.

The Department of Education, under Minister Paul Givan, confirmed over the summer that a statutory nursery unit will be established at Naiscoil an Traonaigh.

That has now officially been set up in time for the school year, with Mary McMurrough taking up the teaching position.

That follows on from Caoimhe Green, one of the first pupils to go through Fermanagh’s only Irish school, returning to take up the position of Bunscoil principal after the departure of Sorcha Ni Murchu.

Recently, Clare Brady from the Department of Education paid a visit to the school to meet some key stakeholders as well as making a trip to the proposed new site at the former High School site in Lisnaskea.

The large site on the Moorlough Road beside the PSNI station will also now be home to the new health centre in Lisnaskea which has been in the planning since the early 2000s. Work is due to get underway there in the coming weeks with the site already sectioned off.

It was confirmed at the meeting recently that the Naiscoil will move to the site of the old High School building, alongside the Bunscoil, and approval from the finance department on the specifics of the relocation is expected before the end of the year.

“This has been kicked down the road for so many reasons over so many years but it seems like there may be some light at the end of the tunnel finally,” said chair of the Board of Governors Ronan McManus.

“So many children have passed on without ever having the facilities that were promised but we were told to expect a decision on the latest specific plans from the finance department in the next month or two.

“With the Naiscoil, or nursery, moving to statutory, and a new principal in place as the school prepares to celebrate its 20th birthday, it feels like the wheels are really in motion.”

It’s a full decade since the DE notified the Bunscoil of its intention to allow part of the site to be used by the Irish school.

