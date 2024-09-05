Fermanagh prepares for first-ever Pride celebration

HISTORY will be made in Enniskillen this weekend when the town plays host to Fermanagh’s first ever Pride parade.

The main event takes place this Saturday, September 7, with the parade leaving the Find Centre on East Bridge Street at 12.30pm, making its way up the town, through the Diamond, and down to Enniskillen Castle.

Once it reaches the iconic site, there will be a family-friendly festival vibe, complete with live music, fair ground rides, market stalls and much more.

The festival fun will be followed by ‘Pride pre-drinks’ at JT Ryan’s bar from 5pm, followed by an after party at the Devenish Bar.

You don’t have to wait until Saturday to get in on the fun, though, with the celebrations a weekend affair.

On Friday there will be a coffee morning in aid of transgender youth charity Mermaids at the Aisling Centre at 10am, followed by a movie night hosted by Fermanagh Film Club at the Enniskillen Hotel at 8am.

Speaking to the ‘Herald previously, Fermanagh Pride events coordinator Molly Leonard said the team – who have been working tirelessly on the plans for many months – had been receiving great support from the local community and businesses.

She added the celebrations would be packed-full of local talent, including Fermanagh musicians, and Donagh man Mark Mulligan’s drag act SPLAT.

“That’s what we wanted, for our first Pride, for it to be people from the area who are part of the community, or who are supportive of the community, because that’s essentially what the message is,” said Molly.

“Yes, it’s the LGBT community, but it’s also about the people of Fermanagh as well.”

For a full programme of events and information on how to get involved visit Fermanagh Pride on Facebook.

