Fermanagh pair sent to Crown Court on drug charges

TWO ENNISKILLEN men have been sent forward to the crown court for trial on drugs supply charges.

Frederick McCordick (41) of Coocullen Meadow, Drumawill, and Calvin Holden (24) of Derrin Road both appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court for a preliminary enquiry (PE) on charges relating to dates between April 2018 and January 2022.

They face one charge of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, namely cocaine, and four charges of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs, namely cannabis.

The pair are also accused of possessing criminal property, concealing criminal property, and converting criminal property.

During their short hearing last week neither man called any witnesses or submitted any evidence or written statements for the purpose of the PE.

A representative of the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said that, based on the papers before the court, the men had a prima facie case to answer.

District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case to Dungannon Crown Court on October 8 for arraignment, and set bail at £1000 each.

