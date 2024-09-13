Fermanagh mourns death of popular Paddy Shannon

MEMORABLE NIGHT...Brendan Dolan and the late Paddy Shannon at the Macmillan Cancer Support fundraiser at the Milltown Manor, Tempo in February.

LIKEABLE Tempo man Paddy Shannon died peacefully last week after a brave battle against illness.

Well-known throughout the Tempo and Enniskillen area, Paddy passed away on Tuesday, September 3. His popularity was on full display during an enjoyable darts fundraiser in February.

At the event, Belcoo’s finest Brendan Dolan took on 18 local players at the Milltown Manor in Tempo, with the proceeds raised going to Macmillan Cancer Support, in aid of Paddy, who was living with the disease.

All 250 tickets were sold for the big night and more than £9,000 was raised.

Dolan believed the occasion was a chance to ‘give something back’ to his fans in the county.

“When I heard they were planning this for Paddy I was only too happy to help,” he explained.

“It’s as close to home as I’m going to get. It’s not often I get to play in front of a crowd like this on my own doorstep, so it’s great.

“It also gives the people of Fermanagh and the surrounding districts the chance to support a worthy cause.”

On a memorable evening, Paddy was delighted at the support he received and praised the organisers of the event for their kindness and generosity.

“To see so many out tonight has really made me feel good. I didn’t know I had so many friends,” Paddy told the Herald.

“It’s great to see everyone out enjoying themselves and raising money for Macmillan, because Macmillan has supported me so much.”

Paddy’s funeral took place last Thursday, September 5, at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Tempo, followed by interment in Edenmore Cemetery.

A beloved son of Phylis (nee Noble) (Tom), Paddy was a loved and cherished brother of Geraldine Swift (Paul), Christina, Gabriel, Una (Matthew) and Kieran.

Deeply regretted and forever loved by his mother (Tom), sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.