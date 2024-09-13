Fermanagh mother nominated for top award

A FERMANAGH woman has said she’s “deeply honoured” after she was nominated for a top award in recognition of her commitment to mental wellness and her promotion of female empowerment.

Enniskillen mother Geraldine McGrath has been shortlisted for a ‘Leadership Award’ at The Outstanding Achievements Awards, which are set to take place in Dublin on September 27.

Ms McGrath, who runs ‘I Am Unstoppable’ social media movement, dedicates her nomination to all of the people who have shared their stories of mental health issues on her award-winning podcast.

“I am thrilled and deeply honoured to announce that I’ve been shortlisted for a ‘Leadership Award’ by The Outstanding Achievement Awards,” she posted on Facebook.

“This nomination is a celebration not just of my work, but of the courage it takes for each of us to show up authentically every single day.

“None of this would be possible without the support of those incredible souls who inspire me to keep pushing forward. You all bring light, love, and immeasurable power to my life.”

The mother of four was recently invited over to Scotland to lead a guest talk with senior and underage players of the St Mirren Ladies and Girls Academy.

The Enniskillen woman recently took another major step in her career when she released her self-penned book ‘Unstoppable Stories’, which was aimed at inspiring females throughout the North.

