Fermanagh mother backs breastfeeding campaign

CELEBRATION TIME… Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan, and her daughter Croíadh, attended a special celebration of breastfeeding which was held at Parliament Buildings in Stormont.

CALLS are increasing for Fermanagh mothers to be able to avail of “proper support” as they embark on the very challenging journey of breastfeedings, in a bid to help and support their newborn children.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan, has urged the Northern Ireland Executive to support mothers in their breastfeeding journey, as part of a campaign which is running through the UK.

“Although my breastfeeding journey has come to an end, it has given me an even better insight into the importance of providing proper support to women to encourage them to breastfeed,” said Ms Dolan.

“I was very pleased to see my ‘More than Milk’ photo from my breastfeeding days in the exhibition [at Parliament Buildings in Stormont].”

The Garrison politician recently welcomed her daughter Croíadh earlier this year. The Sinn Féin MLA has been vocal in her support of mothers who want to breastfeed their children.

“Breastfeeding should not be regarded as the responsibility of individual women,” Ms Dolan previously told the Herald.

“It is the responsibility of society and government to invest in quality support for those who choose to breastfeed.

“Also, there is the need for education for society at large on the importance of breast milk for the health of children, their mothers, and the planet.”

The Fermanagh politician was recently invited to Parliament Buildings in Stormont for the ‘More than Milk’ event, which is aiming to raise awareness about how breastfeeding can help the health of a young child.

