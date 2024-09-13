+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh man facing criminal damage and GBH charge
Enniskillen Magistrates Court

Fermanagh man facing criminal damage and GBH charge

Posted: 3:40 pm September 13, 2024

THE case of a 21-year-old Tempo man accused of a serious assault is to move to crown court.

Adrian McCaughey from Dooneen Road is accused of unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm on a male and damaging his apartment on April 7.

A prosecuting lawyer told the most recent sitting of Enniskillen Magistrates Court the case is proceeding on indictment at trial.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded McCaughey on continuing bail to return on September 23 when a committal date will be fixed for the case to transfer to crown court.



