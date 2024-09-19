+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh man accused of theft from employer

Posted: 10:29 am September 19, 2024

A MAGUIRESBRIDGE man has appeared in court accused of stealing cash from his employer.

Rhys Johnston (24) from Harryville Street allegedly stole £695 on October 29 2023.

A defence solicitor entered a not guilty plea on Johnston’s behalf at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

District Judge Alana McSorkey adjourned the case until September 30 when a contest date is to be fixed.

