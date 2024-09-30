Fermanagh group shows support against smoking

A FERMANAGH group has said its “delighted” to continue its commitment to end smoking in the locality as fears rise over the effect that it could have on your health.

Belcoo O’Rahilly’s GAA club recently committed to its anti-smoking policy, with the club erecting new signage at its headquarters at MacNean Park, to demonstrate its support for a healthier club.

It comes after Belcoo woman Denise McCallion, who works as the Health Improvement Manager at the Public Health Agency, warned that smoking can have a detrimental effect on health.

“When burned, cigarettes create more than 7,000 toxic chemicals, many of which are proven to cause cancer and other serious illnesses,” local woman Ms McCallion told the Herald.

“If you smoke, giving up is one of the best things you can do for yourself, with benefits for your health, your appearance, and your finances, but it can be a challenge.”

Belcoo GAA club is urging visitors to MacNean Park to be mindful of smoking within the grounds.

“We are delighted to have received our new Smoke and Vape Free Club signage,” they said.

“We have been a Smoke Free Club for over five years and the signaled has been updated to include vaping/electronic cigarettes. This means no smoking or vaping on the club grounds.”

Fermanagh residents are also being warned of the dangers of vaping after a local shop worker warned that the number of young people buying disposable vapes has risen significantly.

The Republic of Ireland Minister for Health recently confirmed that they’re implementing a ban on the sale of disposable vapes, prompting discussion in the North over following similar measures.

“Vapes would be our best seller. We would sell nearly as many vapes as cigarettes,” a Fermanagh retail worker said.

“Our shop [in Enniskillen] sells the second highest amount of vapes in the whole of the North. When you break it down and look at the amount being sold, that’s a scary amount.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007